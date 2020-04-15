Morocco Reports 136 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 2,024

Morocco has recorded 136 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily total since the start of the outbreak.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 2,024 as of 6 p.m. on April 15.

In 24 hours, the country has recorded 136 cases of the virus, the highest daily total Morocco has seen since the start of the outbreak on March 2.

The Ministry of Health has announced 12 recoveries since 6 p.m. on April 14, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco to 229.

The ministry did not report any new deaths in addition to the one new fatality this morning, leaving the death toll at 127.

Health authorities detected 114 cases in the last 24 hours in groups, including families and coworkers in factories.

Morocco performed a total of 358 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, including 222 that came back negative. Since the start of the outbreak, health authorities have performed a total of 8,256 tests with negative results.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients remains the most efficient method to detect virus carriers in the country.

The method has detected a total of 979 COVID-19 carriers. Since the start of the outbreak, 12,192 people underwent a monitoring period of 14 days, including 5,938 who remain in the monitoring phase.

While the Pasteur Institute in Casablanca and the virology laboratory at Rabat’s Health Institute were the only laboratories to perform COVID-19 tests at the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has now allowed over 10 laboratories to perform tests.

Six public University Hospital Centers, two private clinics, and several military hospitals throughout the country are currently well-equipped to detect the virus through laboratory tests.