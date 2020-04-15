China has vowed to assist all countries affected with COVID-19, expressing determination to supply states with medical equipment needed to fight the pandemic.

Rabat – Moroccan Ambassador to China Aziz Mekouar reiterated on April 14 the importance of the continuous cooperation between Rabat and Beijing in the fight against COVID-19.

Mekouar remarked on the Morocco-China cooperation during a televised broadcast on China Arab TV.

The diplomat shared that the Chinese government sent large shipments of medical equipment to Morocco via four separate flights.

Mekouar explained that the embassy of Morocco in Beijing has mobilized resources for the acquisition of medical equipment and devices from China.

Mekouar also said that video conferences were organized between health experts from both countries to share expertise and benefit from Beijing’s experience in the fight against the pandemic.

Discussions are still ongoing between the two countries regarding the study of the epidemic’s evolution, the ambassador added.

China has vowed to assist countries affected with COVID-19, including Morocco, with the equipment needed to battle the pandemic.

Aside from the pandemic, Morocco and China maintain strong cooperation and an exchange of visits between officials and diplomats to discuss means of collaboration in trade and other sectors.

The Moroccan ambassador to China emphasized that his mission has been mobilizing all available resources and support for the Moroccan diaspora in the Asian country since the outbreak of the virus in December 2019.

He explained that authorities took several measures to “accelerate the process of evacuation towards Moroccans who lived in Wuhan and in the province of Hubei” in line with royal instructions.

In February, King Mohammed VI ordered the repatriation of 167 of Moroccans, especially students, due to the pandemic outbreak.

The ambassador also lauded the importance of the Chinese experience in the fight against the viral epidemic, emphasizing the effectiveness of Chinese authorities’ actions, particularly in health isolation and social distancing.

“Chinese citizens have complied with measures taken by the authorities to preserve public health,” he said.

China, which was the original epicenter of the pandemic, has confirmed 77,816 recoveries to date.

The Chinese government also reported a total of 3,342 fatalities.