Morocco Arrests 2,686 in 24 Hours for Violating State of Emergency

The total number of arrests to date has reached 36,048.

Rabat – Moroccan police across the country have arrested 2,686 people in the last 24 hours for their involvement in breaching state of emergency measures.

The arrests included 1,532 individuals who were placed in custody pending the end of investigations, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said on April 15.

The DGSN said the arrests are part of security operations carried out to ensure the implementation of emergency measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Morocco imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 20, police arrested a total of 36,048 people throughout Morocco for violating the state of emergency.

Out of the total number, police brought 19,368 individuals before the public prosecutor’s offices, the DGSN said.

Cities that saw most of arrests are Casablanca (5,213), Rabat (4,052), Kenitra (4,128), Oujda (3,462), Marrakech (3,249), Agadir (2,840), Sale (2,425), Meknes (1,517), Beni Mellal (1,356), and Fez (1,168).

Police arrested 895 in El Jadida, followed by Tangier (851), Tetouan (839), Settat (769), Ouarzazate (738), Laayoune (560), Errachidia (522), Safi (334), Taza (297), and Al Hoceima (144).

Read Also: DGSN Suspends Police Commissioner for Breaching State of Emergency Laws

The DGSN emphasized that security services will increase control operations across Morocco to ensure the “strict implementation of the health emergency rules.”

Morocco confirmed 2,251 COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on April 16, including 247 and 128 deaths.

Approximately 9,181 suspected cases have tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco on March 2.