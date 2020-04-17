The Marrakech-Safi region’s total COVID-19 case number shot up from 487 yesterday to 643 today.

Rabat – The Marrakech-Safi region recorded a 32% increase in its novel coronavirus cases overnight with 156 new cases, bringing the region’s total case number to 643.

Marrakech registered its first case of the novel coronavirus on March 10. At the time Morocco entered a state of emergency on March 20, the region had fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus cases were gradually but steadily rising in the region until this week.

The Ministry of Health did not provide region-level data on the coronavirus situation in Morocco for April 14 and 15.

The Marrakech region’s figures rose from 335 on April 13 to 487 on April 6 and then shot up to 643 this morning.

Between the 6 p.m. update yesterday and the ministry’s update at 10 a.m. this morning, Morocco registered 245 new cases. Yesterday marked a new peak in the daily total of new coronavirus cases, with 249 positive tests.

The ministry’s director of epidemiology Mohamed Lyoubi explained last night there are new clusters of infections in industrial and commercial units. There have also been infections spreading throughout families.

In addition to Marrakech, the Fez-Meknes region saw a marked rise in cases since last night: 41 new cases for a total of 358.

The Casablanca-Settat region still has the most cases (702) in Morocco only registered 21 new cases since last night.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 25 new cases for a total of 255.

Two regions reported one new case each: Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, which has a total of 259, and Beni-Mellal-Khenifra, which has a total of 57 cases.

Five regions—Draa-Tafilalet (80 cases), Souss-Massa (27 cases), Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (four cases), Dakhla-Oued-Ed-Dahab (two cases), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (one case)—have registered no new cases.

Morocco is expanding its testing capacity for COVID-19, although it is still carrying out far fewer than 1,000 tests each day.