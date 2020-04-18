Morocco Extends State of Emergency Until May 20

Initially, Morocco announced that the state of emergency would end on April 20.

Rabat – Morocco’s government announced its decision to prolong the country’s state of emergency for 30 more days until May 20 as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

Morocco was initially planning to end the confinement period, which started on March 20, on Monday, April 20.

The continuous increase of the novel coronavirus cases led the government to extend the state of emergency until it manages to sufficiently contain the virus.

On April 16, the Ministry of Health reported 227 new COVID-19 cases at 10 a.m. Thursday’s COVID-19 report presented the highest number of new cases since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco on March 20.

Morocco has now confirmed 2,670 COVID-19 cases, including 298 recoveries and 137 fatalities.

The extension of the state emergency will leave Moroccans in lockdown in Ramadan, the holy month when thousands of Muslims convene at mosques to perform extra prayers called taraweeh after salat Al Isha (evening prayer).

Morocco has been intensifying efforts against the spread of the virus. The country shut down schools, mosques, hammams, restaurants, and cafes in March as part of its measures to counter the pandemic.

Morocco also indefinitely suspended international flights and maritime travel on March 15. A few days later, the country decided to implement a nationwide state of emergency for one month, until April 20.