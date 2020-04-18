While Casablanca-Settat was the most affected region in Morocco for several weeks, Marrakech-Safi is now slowly creeping up as health authorities detect several coronavirus hotspots in the country's tourism capital.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 106 new cases of COVID-19, 17 recoveries, and two deaths in their 10 a.m. update on April 18.

Total cases in the country stand at 2,670, including 298 recoveries and 137 deaths.

Morocco recorded a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases this week, as the Ministry of Health defines new epicenters and increases its testing frequency. The ministry announced 125 new cases on Tuesday, followed by 136 on Wednesday, 259 on Thursday, and 281 on Friday.

Since the start of the outbreak, health authorities have conducted tests on 10,441 suspected COVID-19 carriers that came back negative.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco with 760 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (663 cases), Fez-Meknes (376), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (280), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (261).

The Oriental region (148 cases) continues to show a steady increase in case numbers, along with Draa-Tafilalet (82), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (58), and Souss-Massa (35).

Morocco’s southern regions remain under 10 confirmed cases. Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has recorded four cases, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab two, and Guelmim-Oued Noun only one.

In the last few days, Morocco has recorded declining fatality rates while recoveries grow steadily each day. On Tuesday, April 14, the country confirmed its first death-free day since March 23.

The number of patients in intensive care units is also slowly and steadily declining, as several people who were in critical condition were able to recover.

According to the latest statistics, the majority of COVID-19 patients in Morocco (74%) showed mild symptoms when they tested positive for the virus. Around 17% did not show any symptoms, while only 9% were in critical condition.