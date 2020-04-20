Netflix Offers Free Educational Content on Youtube

“We hope this will, in a small way, help teachers around the world.”

Rabat – American video streaming platform Netflix has made some educational content available on its Youtube channel for free, following requests from teachers as coronavirus school closures continue.

“For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms,” said Netflix in an April 17 statement on its website.

“However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel,” the streaming platform added.

Netflix’s move aims to enrich the array of available teaching methods, in order to help educators cope with the difficulty of distance learning.

“We hope this will, in a small way, help teachers around the world,” said Netflix.

The free content is available in English with subtitles in more than a dozen languages, and “will be available later this week.”

The company’s Youtube channel provides ratings for each film so that parents and teachers can make suitable choices for children.

The free content includes feature documentaries and selected episodes from educational series, and each title is accompanied by educational resources that teachers and students can easily access.

Available Content

Our Planet: The series shows the earth’s natural beauty and raises awareness about the impact of climate change.

Period. End of Sentence.: The short film takes place in India’s Hapur district, where women lead a quiet revolution to fight the stigma of menstruation and achieve financial independence.

Chasing Coral: In this feature documentary, scientists, divers, and photographers follow the disappearance of coral reefs around the world.

13th: This full-length documentary’s title references the United States constitution’s 13th Amendment, which addresses slavery. The film explores racial inequity in the US, with a focus on the American prison system.

Knock Down the House: This feature documentary follows four women, including representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, as they challenge incumbent politicians in the US’ 2018 congressional race.

The White Helmets: This Netflix original short documentary, filmed in Syria and Turkey in early 2016, tells the story of volunteer rescue workers who put their lives on the line to save civilians.

Zion: This short film is the portrait of a young wrestler, Zion Clark, who was born without legs and grew up in the US foster care system. The film shows his journey coping with his physical challenge in the world of wrestling.

Explained: Vox’s documentary series addresses topics across politics, science, history, and pop culture, through interviews with some of the most authoritative experts in their respective fields.

Abstract: The Art of Design: This series explores the art, science, and philosophy of design through the eyes of visionary artists and computer designers who helped to shape modern culture.

Babies: The television series follows “the life-changing adventures of 15 international families and featuring the latest research from eminent scientists who share their personal journeys of discovery into the infant mind.”

The American company’s decision is a rare exception to standard marketing strategy, reflecting its adherence to the worldwide campaign to enrich remote learning.