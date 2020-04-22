Morocco Bans Use, Marketing of Disinfection Tunnels

The decision comes just a week after a medical school announced the development of disinfection tunnels for individuals.

Rabat – Morocco’s government banned both the use and marketing of disinfection tunnels in the country due to the dangers of exposure to the products that the operations use.

A joint statement from the ministries of health, interior, and trade said on April 22 that the decision followed a meeting of the standardization committee, in charge of establishing standardized Moroccan “characteristics for the disinfection tunnels and the products used.”

The statement explained that the committee does not have all the required scientific elements to set these standards.

“It was thus decided to ban the use and marketing of disinfection tunnels because of the dangers that exposure to products used in the disinfection operation pose to the health of users,” the ministries said.

The statement concluded that such tunnels could be useful to disinfect devices and products used for the packing, handling, and transport of goods, but not for humans.

The ministries called on all insitutitions to remove disinfection tunnels for individuals that were placed at building entrances in public spaces and shops.

“Any violation of this decision will lead to legal action,” the joint statement emphasized.

The decision comes after several institutions and medical schools, such as the Hassan II Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Casablanca, announced the development of an individual disinfection tunnel prototype.

On April 16, the Hassan II faculty of Medicine said it developed a disinfection tunnel called “AMANWAY” for individuals. The invention, according to the schools, aimed to help Morocco prepare for the end of confinement.