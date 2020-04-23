Morocco to Sight Crescent Moon of Ramadan on Thursday

Moroccan astronomers forecast that the first day of Ramadan will be on Saturday, April 25.

Rabat – The Ministry of Islamic Affairs informed experts and delegates that the sighting of the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramadan in Morocco will take place on Thursday, April 23.

The ministry urged experts to inform its departments of the sighting of the crescent using the numbers mentioned in the press release published on its website.

Several other countries will sight the crescent tomorrow, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

A number of astronomers predicted that the holy month of Ramadan will start on Saturday April 25 in Morocco.

Moroccan astronomy expert Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani said that the first day of Ramadan will be on Saturday, April 25.

He told MWN that observing the crescent moon on the evening of April 23 would be impossible.

Ramadan 2020 will be unprecedented due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

To stem the spread of the coronavirus, Morocco declared a month-long state of emergency on March 20, ordering a total lockdown across the country, as well as the closure of public venues such as mosques, restaurants, and cafes.

In addition to mosques, Morocco also closed its borders and suspended all international flights.

The Moroccan government has extended the state of emergency for one more month until May 20. As a result, Moroccans will be unable to perform Taraweeh prayers that are usually conducted in mosques after the Isha prayer.

On April 21, the Moroccan Supreme Council of Ulema (scholars) called on Moroccans to perform taraweeh prayers at home.