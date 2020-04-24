Ministry of Interior Issues Exceptions for Ramadan Curfew

The ministry recalled that violators of the night curfew will face legal consequences.

Rabat – Following the announcement of the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew during Ramadan, the Ministry of Interior has issued a number of exceptions for people employed in activities requiring night work.

The ministry announced that health care executives, medical and paramedical workers, medical transport staff, and pharmaceutical staff are exempt from the Ramadan curfew limits.

The exceptions also concern the Royal Armed Forces, the civil defense services, the services of the General Delegation for prison administration and reintegration, and the services from the customs and indirect taxes administration.

The ministry declared that people working in the duty services in public administrations, as well as executives of public media establishments and private radio stations, must have a certificate justifying their night work.

The exceptions also include intervention teams operating in the basic sectors of public utility (water, electricity, sanitation and cleaning, telecommunications, highways), religious employees calling prayers in mosques, and people working in activities requiring night work such as butchers, bakers, as well as those responsible for the transportation of goods.

The measure also concerns people working in industrial, agricultural, and fisheries activities that require night work.

Also exempt are workers in the pharmaceutical, textile, food, energy, and mining industries. Those employed in the ports and aviation sectors can work past curfew.

Security personnel and staff of call centers or cash transport companies are also exempt.

The ministry emphasized that Moroccan law enforcement will ensure strict compliance with the measures, stressing that legal actions will be taken against violators of the Ramadan curfew.