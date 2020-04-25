US COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 51,000, Some Non-Essential Businesses Reopen

Rabat – COVID-19 related deaths in the US surpasses 51,000. While the number of infections continues to climb, some salons and restaurants are back in business.

According to John Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, the US is reporting 144,640 confirmed cases of the novel COVID-19 virus, 51,949 related deaths, and 99,079 recoveries.

Despite not meeting the White House’s guidelines for opening up America again, some states, including Georgia and Alaska have made the controversial decision to reopen restaurants, salons, and even tattoo parlors in addition to other non-essential businesses.

Lush Nail Bar in Atlanta, Georgia, a state with over 22,830 cases of the virus and nearly 900 deaths, is welcoming appointments as of April 24 and requiring their patrons to sign a waiver upon entering the business.

The waiver both acknowledges the risk of contracting COVID-19 by receiving services at the salon and releases the business from any legal responsibilities in the event someone becomes sick after getting their nails done.