Morocco Reports 132 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Morocco's recovery rate currently stands at 82.5%, exceeding the global recovery rate of 81%.

Rabat – In its 4 p.m. daily press conference on the development of the COVID-19 situation in Morocco, the Ministry of Health announced six new cases of the novel coronavirus, two deaths, and 39 recoveries.

In 24 hours, Morocco has recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases, along with three deaths and 83 recoveries.

The total COVID-19 case count currently stands at 4,252, including 778 recoveries and 165 deaths.

Daily monitoring has been the most effective method to detect new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, but the share of new cases detected through monitoring is slowly decreasing.

In the past 24 hours, health authorities detected 92 of the new cases (70%) through daily monitoring. In recent days, the rate continuously exceeded 90%.

The decrease is mainly due to an effective curbing of the COVID-19 spread in previously-designated hotspots across Morocco, explained senior health official Mohamed Lyoubi.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, approximately 22,960 people who made contact with COVID-19 patients underwent a monitoring period of 14 days, including 8,550 who remain under monitoring. The method has detected a total of 2,631 COVID-19 patients.

Health authorities are continuing to boost the frequency of COVID-19 tests. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories performed 1,864 COVID-19 tests that came back negative, bringing the total of tests with negative results since the start of the outbreak to 26,998.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most-affected region in Morocco, with 25% of the country’s COVID-19 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (21% of cases).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Fez-Meknes, and Draa-Tafilalet regions are almost equally affected in terms of case figures. Each region accounts for approximately 12% of Morocco’s total COVID-19 cases.

With the high number of confirmed recoveries compared to coronavirus-related deaths, Morocco’s recovery rate, the number of recoveries divided by the number of closed cases, currently stands at 82.5%, exceeding the global recovery rate of 81%.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition remains stable, with 81 patients undergoing intensive care in Moroccan hospitals. The figure represents 13% of Morocco’s intensive care capacity dedicated to COVID-19 treatment.