Recoveries are rapidly increasing in Morocco, comprising approximately 84.7% of the country's closed COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco confirmed 69 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours but more than double the number of recoveries.

With 150 new COVID-19 patients cleared of the virus as of 4 p.m. on April 29, the total number of recoveries stands at 928.

Morocco’s recovery rate currently stands at 84.7%, remaining above the global recovery rate of 82%.

Total cases have reached 4,321, and with three new deaths since yesterday evening, Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll is 168.

In the past 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities performed over 1,600 COVID-19 tests that came back negative. Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, a total of 28,609 tests on suspected cases have yielded negative results.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients continues to help detect the majority of new cases in the country. In the past 24 hours, 47 of the new cases, or 69%, were under monitoring.

Since the start of the outbreak, health authorities have monitored 25,231 people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus, including 8,948 who are currently being monitored.

The detection of new cases through monitoring has led to an increase in the share of COVID-19 patients who showed mild or no symptoms at the time of detection (82%). Approximately 14% of confirmed cases showed severe symptoms but did not require intensive care, while only 4% were in critical condition.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco, with 25% of the country’s case count, followed by Marrakech-Safi (21%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13%), Fez-Meknes (12%), and Draa-Tafilalet (12%).