Morocco's Confirmed COVID-19 Recoveries Pass 1,000

The ministry said 31,274 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 4,529 as of 10 a.m. May 1.

The ministry announced 71 more recoveries, taking the total number of recovered people past 1,000 to 1,055.

The number of recoveries today is among the highest figures in the past few days as Morocco experiences a rapid increase in recovered patients.

With one more death reported this morning, the death toll stands at 171.

The ministry detected the majority of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions. The two regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 1,149 total cases and 984 cases respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (616 cases), Fez-Meknes (570), and Draa-Tafilalet (543) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (323) and Oriental regions (175).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (83 cases) and Souss-Massa (51) continue to show none or very few new cases in their daily case count. The three southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (29), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (two) have not recorded any new cases since April 26 and remain the least affected areas in the country.

A total of 31,274 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative.