Morocco Reports 151 New COVID-19 Cases, 168 Recoveries

The number of daily new cases remains high despite the notable increase in recoveries.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Health has confirmed 151 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,880 as of 10 a.m. on May 3.

The ministry also confirmed 168 recoveries and one death.

The number of recovered patients has reached 1,424 while the death toll stands at 174.

The ministry reported that 36,081 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco on March 2.

The ministry detected the majority of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat (1,261) and Marrakech-Safi regions (1,070).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region (701 cases), Fez-Meknes (614), and Draa-Tafilalet (548) regions also have high case figures, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (332) and Oriental regions (175).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 83 cases, Souss-Massa 51, and Guelmim-Oued Noun 39. The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (2) have not recorded any new cases since early April and remain the least affected areas in the country.

On April 30, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb commented on the effectiveness of Morocco’s measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, especially the state of emergency and its extension until May 20.

The minister said Morocco will pursue a strategy of lifting the lockdown when the average number of people infected by a single person declines for a full two weeks.