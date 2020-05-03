Morocco’s Banque Populaire Announces Free Remote Services

Banque Populaire announced a set of measures and solidarity with its customers after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco.

Rabat – Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) is set to offer free online services until June 30, allowing local private customers, Moroccans residing abroad, and professionals to transfer money through the Chaabi Net website or Pocket Bank mobile application without fees.

A statement from the bank on May 2 said the measure seeks to support customers amid the COVID-19 crisis, emphasizing that the online banking operations are in line with the preventive recommendations.

The statement added that the free services will also help companies carry out money transfer without any chargers through “PayDirect” and net.banquepopulaireentreprise.

PayDirect is a service that allows payment online of customs rights and expenses related to foreign trade operations.

BCP intends to strengthen its presence and accompany its customers, ensuring them of the continuity of its services, while respecting health instructions and other directives of the authorities in our country in the context of combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement concluded.

BCP is among the banking institutions that have contributed to Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

In March, the bank donated MAD 1 billion ($103 million) to the national fund that King Mohammed VI called for on March 15.

Since the fund’s creation, several Moroccan institutions have stepped with contributions, including OCP Group, Afriquia Gas, and BMCE Bank of Africa.