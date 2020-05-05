Spanish MPs, Officials Applaud Morocco’s Efforts to Combat COVID-19

In addition to the MPs and the EU, Spanish media also welcomed Morocco’s efforts and the effectiveness of its measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – A group of Spanish MPs and politicians commended Morocco’s efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting, in particular, the large-scale domestic production of protective masks.

Spanish politician Juan Segovia tweeted on May 3 his overview on Morocco’s preventive measures, emphasizing that the North African country is managing to manufacture five million masks a day.

En mitad de esta crisis, es de justicia reconocer a nuestro vecino #Marruecos su enorme esfuerzo en la lucha contra el #Covid19 en todo el continente africano y los 5 millones de mascarillas que está consiguiendo fabricar diariamente. https://t.co/QyrAPqMacW — Juan Segovia (@JuanSego82) May 4, 2020

He said it is only fair to acknowledge Spain’s neighbor for its enormous efforts to tackle the public health crisis.

Segovia also shared an article published by Atalyar, quoting the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Spain’s senate, Antonio Gutierrez Limones, who praised Morocco for its actions against the spread of the coronavirus.

Limones said the crisis shows the effective management of the Moroccan government and its monarch, King Mohammed VI, in addressing the crisis.

Limones also applauded Morocco’s decision to suspend air and sea travel and its immediate declaration of a state of emergency to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Morocco has launched the largest field hospital in Africa, which was completed in two weeks, with a capacity of more than 700 beds, while more than 83 million masks have been produced to date,” he said.

The MP also expressed satisfaction with Spain-Morocco cooperation and joint efforts in the fight against irregular migration, terrorism, and drug trafficking.

The politician did not forget to mention King Mohammed VI’s commitment to Africa, recalling the phone conversation between the monarch and two other African heads of state.

The King held a phone call with Senegalese President Macky Sall and President of Cote D’Ivoire Alassane Dramane Ouattara on April 13 to discuss the evolution of COVID-19 in Africa and the pandemic’s impact.

The Moroccan monarch proposed an African initiative to establish an “operational framework” to aid countries across the continent in their various phases of managing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Limones commented on the King’s initiative, stating that the “scourge of this pandemic has not stopped the Moroccan monarch’s firm and permanent commitment to African countries in the framework of south-south cooperation.”

“Mohamed VI called on the heads of state of the different countries of the continent to establish a joint, solidary and pragmatic initiative that is based on the exchange of experiences and good practices to deal with the coronavirus,” he added.

Member of the Congress of Deputies in Spain and a member of Spain’s People’s Party, Eloy Suarez Lamata, also congratulated Morocco’s determination to manage its COVID-19 outbreak.

Otra forma de gestionar la crisis #coronavirus era posible.El Reino de Marruecos actuó con celeridad, cerró fronteras marítimas y terrestres declaró el estado de emergencia sanitario y eso ha supuesto salvar muchas vidas.Un gobierno que actuó eficazmente. Enhorabuena.#Marruecos — Eloy Suárez Lamata (@eloysuarezl) May 4, 2020

“The Kingdom of Morocco acted quickly, closed maritime and land borders, declared a state of sanitary emergency and that has meant saving many lives. A government that acted effectively. Congratulations,” he wrote on Twitter.

The favorable Spanish remarks towards Morocco echo similar statements from the European Union, which recently lauded Morocco’s quick actions against the spread of the novel virus.

Spokesperson of the EU Peter Stano said on April 29 that the North African country was able to react “quickly and effectively” through its efforts, in a coordinated manner, taking into account medical, economic, and social consequences.