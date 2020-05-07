Morocco Confirms 97 New COVID-19 Cases, 107 Recoveries

Laboratories in the Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech- Safi regions continue to detect the majority of cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of people in Morocco who have contracted the novel coronavirus reached 5,505 as of 10 a.m. on May 7.

The ministry reported 107 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,124.

No new fatalities were reported. The death toll stands at 183.

The ministry confirmed that 49,604 suspected cases of COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco on March 2.

The ministry detected the majority of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat (26.94%) and Marrakech-Safi regions (20.65%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.11% of the cases, Fez-Meknes (12.92%) and Draa-Tafilalet (10.12%) regions also have relatively high case figures, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.63%) and Oriental regions (3.16%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.58 % of the total cases, Souss-Massa (1.02%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.74%). The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.07%) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.04%) have not recorded any new cases since early April and remain the least affected areas in the country.

The Moroccan government continues to emphasize the importance of good hygiene and observing preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus, including wearing masks in public.

The country also increased the number of screening tests to detect the most cases possible, as early as possible to control the spread of the virus.