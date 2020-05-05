Indiscriminate disposal of face masks used to protect against COVID-19 poses a danger to users and street cleaners.

The Moroccan government has launched a campaign to raise awareness on the safest way to get rid of used face masks as a measure to protect others from the novel coronavirus, especially street cleaners.

“We use millions of face masks everyday. That is why we need to make sure that face masks remain a protection tool and not a way to further spread the virus,” said the introduction of a video created by the Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Environment.

After using face masks, it is necessary to remove them without touching the part exposed to breath, the footage recommends.

The video, broadcasted on all national television channels, then gives a step-by-step guide on how to appropriately dispose of used face masks.

“Never put a used face mask directly in the trash bin,” the video urges Moroccans.

After using the face mask, it is necessary to soak it in a disinfectant or boiling water to kill any bacteria or viruses it may contain.

Then, to avoid its reuse by anyone else, the video recommends citizens cut the mask into small pieces.

Finally, citizens should put the mask in a sealed bag and only take out the trash when street cleaners pass by.

The video is the latest in a large-scale awareness campaign launched by several government departments amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The campaign aims to guide Moroccans through the pandemic and help them understand the series of measures implemented by the Moroccan government to mitigate the damage of COVID-19 on the nation’s economy and society.

As of 4 p.m. on May 5, Morocco has recorded 5,219 COVID-19 cases, including 1,838 recoveries and 181 deaths.

Thanks to its proactive and bold measures, including a solid awareness campaign, Morocco has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 91%, exceeding the global rate of 83%.