Morocco Counts 2,324 COVID-19 Recoveries, Maintains Low Fatality Rate

Health authorities detected the majority of new cases within families and among attendees of illegal gatherings that did not respect social distancing measures.

Rabat – Morocco’s COVID-19 recoveries continue to climb. With 145 new recoveries in 24 hours, a total of 2,324 patients have been cleared of the virus, and the country boasts a 40.7% recovery rate.

Morocco has a 3.3% COVID-19 fatality rate with 185 total deaths related to the virus, including three new today.

Meanwhile, total cases have reached 5,711 as of 4 p.m. on May 8. The ministry detected 163 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities detected the majority of new cases (82%) within families, in industrial and commercial units, and among attendees of illegal gatherings that did not respect social distancing measures.

The ministry detected the new cases through daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients. Moroccan health authorities are currently monitoring 9,080 suspected cases.

The Casablanca-Settat and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima regions recorded the highest daily increase in their case counts. The former remains the most affected region in Morocco, with 27.65% of the country’s total cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Marrakech-Safi (20.01% of the country’s total) is slowly creeping up on Casablanca-Settat’s figures, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.73%), Fez-Meknes (12.76%), Draa-Tafilalet (9.75%), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.40%).

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the remaining regions remain relatively low, ranging from 0.04% of Morocco’s total case count in Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab to 3.06% in the Oriental region.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed 59,871 COVID-19 tests, including 54,160 that came back negative.