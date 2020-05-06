Morocco’s COVID-19 Recoveries Surpass 2,000, Cases Reach 5,408

Moroccan health authorities continue to perform over 3,000 COVID-19 tests per day to curb the pandemic’s spread.

Rabat – With 179 new COVID-19 patients cleared of the virus in the past 24 hours, total recoveries in Morocco have climbed to 2,017, continuing the steady increase recorded in the past week.

Total cases of the novel virus stand at 5,408, with 189 new infections since May 5. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Morocco is 183 after the Ministry of Health announced two new fatalities today.

Morocco’s COVID-19 recovery rate, the number of recoveries divided by the total number of cases, currently stands at 37.3%, exceeding the global recovery rate of 34%.

Meanwhile, the fatality rate stands at 3.4%, remaining below the global average of 7%.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients remains the most effective method to detect new cases of the virus. In the past 24 hours, the method allowed the detection of 162 cases (86%).

The method has also allowed the health ministry to detect the majority of cases at an early stage, increasing the share of COVID-19 patients who showed mild or no symptoms when they tested positive for the virus.

Moroccan health authorities continue to perform over 3,000 COVID-19 tests per day to curb the pandemic’s spread. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories performed 3,388 tests, including 3,199 that came back negative.

Since February, Morocco tested a total of 52,958 suspected COVID-19 cases, of which 47,550 tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco, with 25.94% of the country’s total case count, followed by Marrakech-Safi (20.75%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.07%), Fez-Meknes (12.86%), Draa-Tafilalet (10.48%), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.07%).

The Oriental region (3.33%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.65%), Souss-Massa (0.99%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.74%) maintain a slow increase in COVID-19 figures.

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.08%) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.04%) have not recorded any new COVID-19 cases since early April and currently have no active cases.