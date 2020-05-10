Moroccan Designer Hicham Lahlou Joins Prestigious DAUM Catalogue

Lahlou honors his African origins with an exclusive collection of amber oryx sculptures.

Rabat – Moroccan designer Hicham Lahlou has joined the prestigious Art Edition catalogue of the internationally renowned French luxury brand “DAUM” with his limited edition work “Oryx.”

“With this Oryx I wanted to honor my African origins through an emblematic animal of the savannah,” Lahlou said. “To present it in a limited edition in the prestigious Art Edition catalogue of the great French brand DAUM is a real recognition.”

Oryx is a genus consisting of four large antelope species called oryxes, of which three are native to Africa while the fourth is native to the Arabian Peninsula.

Lahlou’s small and large amber oryx sculptures retail between €3,000 and €12,500. Only 375 of each are available in the collection.

With his Art Edition debut, the Moroccan designer joins other great artists such as Salvador Dali, Armand, Richard Orlanski, Romuald Hazoume, Carlos Mata, Hilton MacConnico, and Pedro Ramirez Vazquez.

The Moroccan designer is one of the leaders of African and Arab design and has earned the nickname “the spearhead of contemporary design in Morocco.” Lahlou is one of the world’s top designers for prestigious brands and hotels.

Lahlou has had great success as an artist, urban designer, interior designer, product designer, and graphic designer. He has contributed to commercial architecture as well as strategic design.

Lahlou has signed major projects and collections published by prestigious international brands such as Ecart International, Lip, Aquamass, CITCO Italy, and HAVILAND.

In 2014, he founded the Africa Design Award & Days (ADA, ADD) project and directs as one of the leaders of African Design.

His creations are regularly exhibited in museums such as the Vitra Design Museum in Berlin, Germany; the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain; the Kunsthal art museum in Rotterdam, the Netherlands; the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia, USA; and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, England.

In 2016, Hicham Lahlou received the French distinction of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

He is an elected member of the Board of Directors of the World Design Organization (WDO), making him the first designer from Morocco, the MENA region, West Africa, and Francophone Africa elected to the board in the history of WDO.