Morocco Suspends Official After Mass Violation of Lockdown

Footage of the mass gathering at a funeral in Casablanca went viral on social media.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Interior has suspended the head of the administrative region of Ain Chock in Casablanca, following a lack of intervention during a large-scale violation of the state of emergency.

A video of a large gathering at a funeral circulated on social media, prompting backlash.

The mass attendance at the funeral defies the Ministry’s March 14 ban of gatherings of more than 50 people.

“In light of the declared health emergency, it was decided to suspend the head of the administrative annex Ain Chock, pending the results of the administrative investigation,” said the ministry in a joint press release yesterday.

The footage shows dozens of mourners, standing close to each other and even touching, in direct contravention of the government’s social distancing measures.

The funeral prayer followed the murder of a young man in his twenties, according to local news outlets. The victim died from stab wounds on Monday, May 11.

The city of Casablanca counts the majority of COVID-19 cases, representing 27.53% of the country’s infections.

By the end of April, Moroccan police had arrested over 85,000 suspects for not respecting the country’s state of emergency.

More than half the suspects, nearly 45,000, went to court following their arrest.

Casablanca accounts for the majority of arrests, with over 11,000, followed by Rabat, Kenitra, Marrakech, Oujda, Agadir, Tetouan, and Sale.

Under Law 2.20.292, those convicted of violating the state of emergency will receive a sentence ranging from one to three months in prison and a fine of MAD 300 to MAD 1,300 ($30 to $132).

The Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on May 8, that Moroccan courts have prosecuted 65,352 individuals for violating the state of emergency.