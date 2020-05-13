The association will distribute face masks and food supplies to sub-Saharan migrants, in addition to people struggling in remote areas.

Rabat – The National Institute for Solidarity with Women in Distress (INSAF) announced the launch of an operation to assist sub-Saharan migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association launched the operation on Monday, May 11, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) quoted a statement from the foundation as saying.

The campaign will also include the distribution of aid, including food supplies, over a period of ten days.

The association prepared 4,000 packages for migrants living in Casablanca.

In addition to food supplies, the association made available 40,000 masks, hundreds of liters of bleach, and 8,000 bars of soap.

The association will also distribute 4,000 awareness flyers to warn of the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The association also reports the preparation of 4,500 new packages which will be delivered to the Monsignor Cardinal Archbishop of Rabat. The operations will help 8,500 sub-Saharan migrants in total.

The statement added that the association increased efforts to distribute an additional 110 tons of food supplies.

INSAF explained that it delivered 500 packages to families in need, while 4,000 were sent to people living in remote areas in the provinces of El Haouz and Chichaoua.

The beneficiaries in the region live in remote areas in the mountains.

“They were so isolated and yet they kept their dignity and, with a discreet smile, they accepted these packages of food, Meriem Othmani, president of the INSAF Association, said in the press release.

In statements to MWN, several migrants shared concerns about the immense pressure they are facing due to suspended work activities and Morocco’s state of emergency movement restrictions.

In their statements, several sub-Saharans called on King Mohammed VI to help them benefit from stipends through the Special Fund for Response and Management for COVID-19.