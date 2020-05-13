COVID-19: Morocco Marks Third Day With No Reported Deaths

Seven Moroccan regions did not record any new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

Rabat – Morocco marks its third day of reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19, leaving the country’s coronavirus death toll at 188 and the fatality rate at 2.9%. The Ministry of Health last reported deaths related to the pandemic in its morning update on Sunday, May 10.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 94 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases to 6,512.

Recoveries increased by 140 today to reach a total of 3,131, and Morocco’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 48.1%.

Moroccan health authorities continue to detect the majority of new cases at an early stage of the infection—before the patients even develop symptoms—thanks to the daily monitoring that targets all individuals who made contact with COVID-19 carriers.

In the past 24 hours, the method helped detect 81 of the new cases, or 86%. Since the start of the outbreak, 37,144 suspected COVID-19 cases underwent a monitoring period.

Morocco continues to steadily increase its testing frequency. In 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories performed 3,961 COVID-19 tests that came back negative, in addition to the new cases. In total, Morocco performed nearly 75,000 COVID-19 tests, including 69,358 that yielded negative results.

Health authorities detected the majority of new COVID-19 cases in the region of Casablanca-Settat, followed by Fez-Meknes and Marrakech-Safi. Meanwhile, seven Moroccan regions did not record any new infections in the past 24 hours.

The ranking of regions by total case count has seen no change. Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country, home to 27.53% of Morocco’s cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (18.88%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.24%), Fez-Meknes (14.01%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (10.07%), and Draa-Tafilalet (9.03%).

The remaining six regions maintain relatively low case counts, representing only 6.23% of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases combined.