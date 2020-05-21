Morocco’s recovery rate continues to increase on a daily basis, now reaching 59.4%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total case count to 7,211 as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

The ministry also announced 182 new recoveries and two new deaths. The total number of recoveries currently stands at 4,280, while the death toll reached 196.

In recent days, the number of new recoveries has consistently exceeded the number of new detected cases, decreasing the number of active COVID-19 cases, which currently stands at 2,735.

The trend has also led to a continuous increase in Morocco’s recovery rate, currently 59.4%. The global recovery rate is 39.9%.

Meanwhile, COVID-19’s fatality rate in the country remains at 2.7%, below the global average of 6.4%.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients remains the most effective method to detect new cases. In the past 24 hours, 65 people, or 87% of the new cases, tested positive for the virus during the monitoring period.

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan health authorities have monitored a total of 40,469 suspected COVID-19 cases.

Casablanca hosted the majority of the new COVID-19 cases. The regions of Marrakech-Safi, Souss-Massa, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Fez-Meknes, and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded the remaining cases.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco, with 31.09% of the country’s cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (18.13%), Fez-Meknes (13.65%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.63%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.44%), and Draa-Tafilalet (8.13%).

The Oriental region (2.5%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.57%), Souss-Massa (1.15%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.6%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.07%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%) continue to show no or few new cases everyday.

Moroccan laboratories are systematically ramping up their COVID-19 testing frequency. In the past 24 hours, the number of tests reached a new high of 6,993, including 6,915 tests that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 112,997 tests on suspected COVID-19 cases, including 105,786 that came back negative.