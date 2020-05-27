Rabat – FIFA’s 2022 World Cup Twitter account (French version) has published the results of a poll, featuring the legendary former Moroccan football player Badou Zaki as the best African goalkeeper in history.

Zaki secured 31% of the votes from the poll, in which 416 people participated today, May 27.

The former football goalkeeper outperformed two Cameroonian football players, Joseph Antoine Bell (25%) and Thomas Nkono (15%), and Egypt’s Essam El Hadary (28%).

While Africa Cup’s first tweet included the poll and revealed its results, the institution followed up with another tweet congratulating Zaki on claiming the title.

Zaki is now a member of the technical staff of the Moroccan Royal Football Federation after joining in 2019.

He works with the Atlas Lions head coach, Vahid Halilhodzic who took over from Herve Renard after his resignation in July 2019.

📊 Sondage ! Pas mal de noms proposés et certains qui reviennent beaucoup plus que d’autres. Alors… selon vous, qui est le meilleur gardien africain de l’histoire ? 🌍 — Coupe du Monde 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_fr) May 27, 2020

Zaki has a rich portfolio in his football career including coaching the Moroccan national team twice, from 2002 to 2005 and from 2014 to 2016. The 60-year-old sportsman was more recently the coach of the Moroccan football club Difaa Hassani d’El Jadida (DHJ).

Ça a été serré jusqu’au bout mais c’est finalement Badou Zaki qui l’emporte ✋ Pour vous le gardien du Maroc @FRMFOFFICIEL est le meilleur gardien africain de l’histoire 🇲🇦🌍🙌 pic.twitter.com/k7iBag0dLU — Coupe du Monde 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_fr) May 27, 2020

The football club announced in a Facebook post the departure of the renowned coach on December 23, 2019 to join the national Moroccan football team’s technical staff.