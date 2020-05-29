Morocco Records 54 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 New Recoveries, No Deaths

Morocco’s recovery rate currently stands at 67.9%, while the fatality rate remains at 2.6%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases during the 10 a.m. online update on May 29, bringing the country’s total case count to 7,697.

The ministry also announced 28 new recoveries and no new deaths. The total number of recoveries is currently 5,223, while the death toll remains 202 with no new deaths since May 26.

In recent days, the number of new cases has been fluctuating, slightly disrupting the decrease in active COVID-19 cases, which currently stands at 2,272.

Morocco’s recovery rate for all patients who have tested positive is 67.9%. The global recovery rate is 43.8%.

Meanwhile, COVID-19’s fatality rate in the country remains 2.6%, below the global average of 6.1%.

The Casablanca-Settat region hosted the majority of the new COVID-19 cases and remains the most affected region in Morocco, with 33.26% of the country’s cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (17.27%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.03%), Fez-Meknes (12.99%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.11%), and Draa-Tafilalet (7.61%).

The Oriental region (2.43%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.48%), Souss-Massa (1.14%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.56%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.05%) continue to show no or few new cases every day.

In the past 16 hours, Moroccan laboratories performed 5,677 COVID-19 tests, including 5,623 tests that came back negative. With less than 1% of tests coming back positive, it is less likely cases are going unrecorded, unlike countries with lower testing rates.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 185,866 COVID-19 tests, including 178,169 that yielded negative results.

The Ministry of Health aims to perform 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August and to ramp up the testing frequency to reach more than 20,000 tests every day.