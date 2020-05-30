The woman suffered from no other pathologies than the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – The Hassan II University Hospital Center (CHU) in Fez recorded yesterday, May 29 the recovery of a 110-year-old woman from COVID-19, after spending 26 days in care at the facility.

The centenary patient left the hospital on Friday evening with 12 other patients, after two consecutive laboratory tests confirmed that her body was free of the virus, according to Hespress.

Health professionals diagnosed the woman with COVID-19 after being infected by her son, who also infected her daughter-in-law.

The COVID-19 survivor is the oldest recovered patient that Morocco has recorded so far, a milestone that follows the recovery of the country’s youngest COVID-19 patient, a two-month-old infant, also at CHU Fez.

Many other centenarians have recovered from the virus around the world, despite the disease’s known increased impact on the elderly.

A 113-year-old Spanish woman also recovered from COVID-19 in mid-May, according to Le Figaro. “Super centenary” is what Spanish people chose to call her. “She overcame the disease and is doing very well,” the same source reported.

Morocco recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,740, while recoveries reached 5,377, increasing the recovery rate to 69.5%.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 203, meaning a fatality rate of 2.6%.

Morocco has been recording a major increase in the number of daily recoveries against the number of daily infections. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,160 as of today.