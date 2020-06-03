5 Barcelona FC Players Reportedly Tested COVID-19 Positive, Recovered

FCB and La Liga have yet to confirm or deny the reports that the players and two coaches tested positive for the virus at the beginning of the pandemic.

Rabat – Five players of Spain’s Barcelona Football Club (FCB) tested positive for COVID-19 at the pandemic’s onset and have already recovered, according to Catalan radio station RAC1.

According to the “Tu Diras” radio program, two coaches also tested positive for COVID-19 after the team was subjected to tests at the start of Spain’s outbreak. The source has not revealed any names.

Neither FCB nor the Spanish football league (La Liga) have confirmed or denied the information.

The Spanish government allowed the resumption of La Liga training sessions on May 2, after their suspension in mid-March due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On May 23, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that La Liga could resume play on June 8, with precautionary measures in place. The head of La Liga, Javier Tebas, said he prefered the league to resume activities on June 12, in a declaration to television channel Moviestar.

Tebas added that competitions will be intense with two matches a week, given the delay imposed by the pandemic.

FCB is one of the most successful teams in the history of football, with 120 years of achievements including a total of 135 championships.

Several well-known football players and figures around the world have tested positive for COVID-19, including the former Italian defender Paolo Maldini, Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala, British League’s Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini, and more.

The Catalan team is set to play its next La Liga match against RCD Mallorca on June 13.