King Mohammed VI Orders Mass Testing to Protect Private Sector Employees

The operation seeks to protect employees by limiting the risk of the virus spreading in working environments.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has called on employers to undertake a mass screening action within the participatory framework for managing the COVID-19 crisis.

The Ministry of Health and the General Confederation of Enterprises of Morocco (CGEM) quoted the King’s instructions in a joint statement on June 3.

The statement emphasized that the operation will allow company managers to protect employees and limit the risk of virus spreading by conducting screening tests.

The tests would be similar to the mass operation carried out since May 16 in banking establishments, in partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Professional Grouping of Banks in Morocco (GPBM).

The operation at the banking institutions yielded “excellent results and allowed the detection of only two infected cases out of more than 8,100 tests carried out to date,” the statement said.

King Mohammed VI ordered the Ministry of Health to provide the CGEM with all necessary human resources and equipment to launch a national campaign to screen for COVID-19 infections among employees of companies in the private sector.

The campaign should take into account the overcrowding and the characteristics and health constraints “inherent in workplaces.”

The ministry and the CGEM concluded the statement by saying that the action will contribute to a resumption of secure activity, which can take place in “the best conditions.”

Morocco has confirmed 7,922 COVID-19 cases, including 206 deaths and 6,866 recoveries, to date. The country’s lockdown is scheduled to end June 10, pending confirmation of low transmission rates over a period of two weeks.