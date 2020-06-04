‘Travel Daily News’ Spotlights Morocco as Top Post-Pandemic Destination

Aside from the go-to tourist hotspots, Travel News Daily suggests visitors consider the Ouzoud Waterfalls near Marrakech and the Caves of Hercules in Tangier.

Rabat – International travel website “Travel Daily News” has named Morocco one of the top destinations tourists will flock to once the COVID-19 pandemic wanes and restrictions on international travel ease.

“The country is blessed by nature,” the outlet wrote on June 3, remarking on Morocco’s “wonderful” coastline, mountains, and its position as a gateway to the Sahara desert.

The outlet highlighted the Roman ruins of Volubilis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Meknes that is commonly considered the ancient capital of the Berber kingdom of Mauretania.

The High Atlas or Rif mountains are also a top tourist spot where visitors “can hike or trek among nature.” Tourists preferring a beach vacation can surf or swim in Essaouira, “a quiet sleepy coastal town.”

“Or you can surf in the [sand] dunes, trek on camels, or just enjoy a night out in the Sahara desert in camps,” the article continued.

While Marrakech is mobilizing to attract domestic tourists to its sprawling medina (old city) and adjacent deserts, foreign visitors should also set their sights on the ochre city. Travel Daily News recommends souvenir hunting in the Marrakech medina, where “you can actually bargain and the traders will not frown down upon it.”

Tourists should also consider the economic hub of Casablanca, “which has featured in many Hollywood movies.” The best destination in the busy city is the iconic Hassan II Mosque, according to the outlet: “If not for praying, just to look at the wonderful architecture, which took more than 10,000 artisans to complete.”

The maze-like streets of Fez that snake through Morocco’s largest medina are great for more adventurous tourists who are not afraid of getting lost. Fez is generously endowed with gorgeous Moroccan architecture, the article noted, highlighting the intricately carved doors that can make for great social media photo ops.

Aside from the go-to tourist hotspots, Travel News Daily suggests visitors consider the Ouzoud Falls near Marrakech and the Caves of Hercules in Tangier.

Ouzoud Falls in Azilal contains the second tallest waterfall in Africa, making the cascades “one of the most famous spots in Morocco.”

The outlet says foreigners can easily travel to the waterfalls from Marrakech without a guide, but tour operators can also arrange a visit to the waterfalls for a fun day trip.

To the north, the Caves of Hercules at Cape Spartel are popular among tourists as they invoke the mystery and excitement of Roman mythology.

“Legend has it that Hercules slept in the cave before he did his 11th labor, getting apples from the Hesperides garden,” the outlet shares.

Morocco’s tourism sector took a heavy hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the country’s Ministry of Tourism and individual cities are strategizing post-lockdown plans to revive local economies and breathe life back into the industry.