Police in Casablanca Arrest Suspect for Inciting Hatred, Discrimination

The posts inciting discrimination and hatred come amid the global campaign to denounce the murder of George Floyd, who police officers killed in cold blood.

Rabat – Security services in Casablanca have announced that a 28-year old suspect is facing charges of assault and inciting hatred.

The police arrested the suspect on Thursday, June 4, for his involvement in inciting hatred and committing crimes against people and property through blogs and digital content, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security said.

Services at the DGSN detected posts on social media platforms, in which the suspect called for intentional homicide of certain groups of citizens on the basis of gender discrimination and race.

#حالة_الطوارئ_الصحية: توقيف شخص بمدينة الدار البيضاء، نشر محتويات رقمية تتضمن تحريضا على الكراهية والتمييز على أساس اللون، وتنطوي على دعوة صريحة لارتكاب جرائم ضد الأشخاص والممتلكات والمساس بمرتكزات النظام العام. pic.twitter.com/5P6cjDRVjL — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) June 4, 2020

The crimes are a violation of the public order, the DGSN said.

Expert technical investigations resulted in the identification of the suspect during the preliminary investigation.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and to identify all charges against him.

Article 431-1 of the penal code stipulates that discrimination constitutes any distinction made between natural persons on the grounds of national or social origin, color, sex family situation, state of health, disability, political opinion, union membership, real or supposed to a specific ethnic group, nation, race or religion.

Article 432-2 says that such crimes are punishable by imprisonment of one month to two years and a fine of MAD 1,200 and 5,000.

The arrest of the suspect for promoting hatred and discrimination comes amid the global campaign to denounce the murder of American African citizen George Floyd, who a policeman killed in cold blood.