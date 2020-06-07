After a week of recording several hundred recoveries per day, Morocco has seen an emergence of new hotspots that have resulted in an increase in new cases and significantly fewer daily recoveries.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 73 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 8,224 as of 6 p.m. on June 7.

Morocco also confirmed 49 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 7,364. The recovery rate stands now at 89.5%.

The ministry did not report any additional deaths related to the virus, leaving total deaths at 208. The fatality rate stands at 2.5%.

The ministry said it detected most of the cases (25) in a “working environment” in the Rabat-Sale Kenitra region. Marrakech-Safi laboratories detected 25 cases in two hotspots, the Tangier Tetouan Al Hoceima region reported 13 cases, and Casablanca recorded seven new infections.

The city of Fez confirmed seven new cases, Beni Mellal confirmed five, and Agadir confirmed one.

The total number of active cases in the country currently stands at 652.

Approximately 16,423 people in Morocco have recently tested negative for COVID-19, bringing total negative tests to 297,729.

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said on June 7 that the number of screening tests for COVID-19 has exceeded 17,500 per day in 24 national laboratories.