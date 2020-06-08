Morocco Records 26 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Recoveries, No Deaths

In the past few days, the number of new COVID-19 cases started exceeding the number of new recoveries, slightly reincreasing the number of active cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the national case count to 8,250 as of 10 a.m. on June 8.

Moroccan health authorities also confirmed six new recoveries from COVID-19. Morocco’s total number of recoveries currently stands at 7,370, marking a recovery rate of 89.3%.

The ministry did not announce any new coronavirus-related deaths. Morocco’s fatality rate remains at 2.5%, with a total of 208 deaths since the start of the outbreak. The last COVID-19 fatality in the country dates back to June 4.

The country has 672 active cases of the virus.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco, with 33.66% of the country’s case count. Marrakech-Safi (17.6%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.38%), Fez-Meknes (12.44%), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.16%) have also recorded a significant number of cases.

Meanwhile, the remaining regions—Draa-Tafilalet (7.1%), the Oriental region (2.35%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.54%), Souss-Massa (1.09%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.56%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%)—have more or less put the pandemic under control.

Between 6 p.m. on June 7 and 10 a.m. on June 8, Moroccan laboratories performed approximately 10,600 COVID-19 tests.

On June 7, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said the number of screening tests for COVID-19 can now exceed 17,500 per day, as 24 national laboratories are well-equipped to perform the tests.

The increase in testing frequency is part of Morocco’s efforts to perform more than 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August, as part of the measures accompanying the gradual lifting of the nationwide lockdown.

Moroccan laboratories have so far performed 316,561 COVID-19 tests, including 308,311 that came back negative.