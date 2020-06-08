Health Minister: Morocco Has Overcome the Worst of COVID-19 Crisis

The health minister said Morocco has succeeded “with pride” in overcoming the most difficult period of the health crisis, stressing that the majority of COVID-19 patients in the country have recovered.

Rabat – Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb on Sunday said Morocco has overcome the “most difficult” period of the COVID-19 crisis.

During a webinar aired on June 7 focusing on the health and economic aspects of deconfinement, the official said there are “serious” preparations ongoing for the next stage of the country’s COVID-19 management.

“Joint action is being taken by all components of government at all levels, particularly in the economic field,” Ait Taleb said.

“We have succeeded together and with pride in overcoming the most difficult of this crisis,” he continued, explaining that Moroccan hospitals have “succeeded in caring for people suffering from this disease, most of whom [recovered].”

The country has confirmed a total of 8,250 COVID-19 cases, including 7,370 recoveries and 208 deaths. The last coronavirus-related fatality in the country dates back to June 4. With a 89.3% recovery rate and a 2.5% fatality rate, 672 active cases remain in Morocco.

The health minister called on Moroccans suffering from chronic diseases to visit public and private medical facilities to receive the necessary care without fear of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Health professionals participating in the webinar, such as Dr. Moulay Said Afif, expressed satisfaction with the country’s proactive decision to enter lockdown.

Afif, who is the president of the Moroccan Society of Medical Sciences (SMSM), said: “It was wise for all the actors concerned to exchange around these [themes], lead a collective reflection and contribute to raising awareness with a view to a safe and fluid transition to the next stage.”

Morocco is still on lockdown but has already introduced some measures to prevent the reemergence of COVID-19 hotspots during the deconfinement period, including hygiene protocols for workplaces and businesses. King Mohammed VI also ordered private-sector employers on June 3 to carry out mass COVID-19 screenings of employees before resuming professional activities.

The Ministry of Health and Ministry of the Interior, in partnership with the General Confederation of Moroccan Entreprises (CGEM), are considering the best mechanisms for carrying out mass screening in accordance with the King’s high instructions. The mass screening operations would serve to detect possible infections and avoid outbreaks in workplaces and among families.

Morocco is set to lift its state of emergency on June 10 after being under lockdown since March 20. However, local media recently quoted “sources close to the government” who are expecting Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani to announce a third lockdown extension this week.