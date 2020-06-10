A number of Moroccan regions are today set to enter into a new phase of the lockdown with eased measures.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,455 as of 10 a.m. on June 10.

The ministry announced three new recoveries. Morocco’s total number of coronavirus recoveries is now 7,496. The country’s recovery rate stands at 88.7%. The figure exceeds the global recovery rate of 49.3%.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll remains at 210, with a 2.5% fatality rate. Morocco’s fatality rate is below the global average of 5.6%.

With the new cases and recoveries, Morocco currently counts 749 active cases.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 33.91% of Morocco’s total cases and 17.69% respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.44%) and Fez-Meknes (12.19%) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.28%), Draa-Tafilalet (6.93%) and Oriental regions (2.32%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.5%), Souss-Massa (1.06%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%) continue to record zero or very few new cases in their daily case count.

Between 4 p.m. on June 9 and 10 a.m. on June 10, Moroccan laboratories conducted 12,669 tests for COVID-19, including 12,651 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August. To do so, Moroccan laboratories are set to exceed a daily average of 20,000 tests.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories performed 352,240 COVID-19 tests, including 343,785 that came back negative.

On June 9, the Moroccan government divided regions and provinces into two zones, based on their epidemiological situation. Residents of Zone 1 can now leave their homes without special authorization, while citizens living in Zone 2 remain under strict lockdown.

Moroccan authorities are set to update the lists every week, depending on the regional epidemiological situations’ evolution.