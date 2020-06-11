Rabat-Sale Tramway Company Increases Fleet Frequency

The decision is part of the gradual resumption of public transit operations in the twin cities.

Rabat – The Rabat-Sale tram company announced that it will increase the frequency of its fleet operations, starting Thursday, June 11.

The decision is part of the gradual resumption of activities in the twin cities of Rabat and Sale.

Photos that have gone viral online also show trams “wearing” large face masks to express support for the national campaign to combat COVID-19.

The company said that it will extend the operating schedules to function from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday, in accordance with the directives of local authorities.

Trams will pass by every 10 minutes from Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fleet will arrive every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Frequency will resume to arrivals every 10 minutes between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., after which time trams will cease to operate.

Fleet frequency will be every 15 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays, for the full operational period of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The maximum number of passengers on a double tramway will now be 240, 50% of standard capacity, to preserve the safety of customers.

The company will install hydrological gel dispensers near entry doors.

All tram cars and stations will be subject to regular disinfection operations.

The company concluded its statement by recommending that customers use the tramway only in case of absolute necessity, and follow the daily instructions recommended by the Ministry of Health.

On June 10, the Ministry of Equipment announced gradual resumption of activities relating to mixed and staff transport, taking into account the specificities of each zone.

“In consultation with the ministry of the interior and in full compliance with the guidelines of the ministry of health (…) the ministry has drawn up a contract document on the dangers of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, relating to companies and operators of transport services and their employees.”

The decision comes to protect the safety of travelers, professionals, and employees.

The document outlines the preventive measures and procedures by which transport companies and services should abide to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry of equipment posted the document on its website: www.equipement.gov.ma.

“The annotated and signed document constitutes an exceptional authorization for the resumption of the activity of mixed transport and the continuity of the activity of staff transport in the aforementioned zones, which are authorized to move. It must be available on board the vehicle for inspection,” the ministry said.

All transport fleets should respect the rate of maximum 50% of the capacity of the service vehicle and preventive measures.

Morocco extended its state of emergency on June 9. The decision was accompanied by an ease in lockdown in several regions classified as zone 1, while others in zone 2 should still carry exceptional movement permits in order to leave their houses.

