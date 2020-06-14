Moroccan Police Arrest Man for Brandishing Hunting Rifle in Public

Police determined that the lives of bystanders could have been endangered by the suspect, who has a history of disorderly conduct.

Rabat – The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) in Morocco arrested on June 13 a 30-year-old man for brandishing a hunting rifle on a public highway in Casablanca.

The arrest came after videos of the incident circulated online. The suspect appeared to be brandishing the firearm in a public space, endangering the lives of bystanders.

The DGSN detailed in a press release that the incident documented in the video took place on Friday, June 12 in Casablanca’s Sidi Bernoussi district.

The DGSN investigation revealed the 30-year-old is a repeat offender, previously implicated in cases of domestic abuse, overt public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

Casablanca police carried out a search at the suspect’s home, located in the city’s Sidi Moumen district. The DGSN seized an electric baton, a knife, and the hunting rifle from the video along with its ammunition, the press release added.

The suspect is in police custody pending further investigations.

Morocco is a destination for trafficked arms, but gun crimes in the country are relatively rare as the right to possess a private gun is not guaranteed under Moroccan law. Gun licenses are permitted for hunting rifles, but the DGSN has not yet announced whether the suspect had a license for the rifle in question.