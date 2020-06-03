Following Recent Pattern, Moroccan Policeman Brandishes Service Weapon

Several recent police interventions in Morocco have seen the use of service weapons, during the period of the state of emergency.

Rabat – A Moroccan police officer in the city of El Kelaa Sraghna, 90 kilometers from Marrakech, withdrew his service weapon, without firing it, on Wednesday to arrest an individual wielding a knife.

During a security intervention to arrest the man, who turned out to have an extensive criminal record, the suspect was in an “impulsive state,” said the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) in a press release.

In addition to the danger he posed to the lives of police officers, the individual had also damaged others’ property. The suspect was intoxicated as he brandished the knife, according to the same source.

The 24-year-old man broke five cars’ windshields, in addition to resisting his arrest attempt. This forced the police officer to withdraw his weapon in order to neutralize the young man’s threat and cease his use of the sharp weapon, said the statement. The officer brandished his service weapon but did not fire any shots.

Local authorities then put the suspect in custody pending further investigations to determine the motives behind his criminal act.

Several recent police interventions in Morocco have seen the use of service weapons, during the period of the state of emergency.

In the city of Temara, a suburb of Rabat, a police inspector withdrew his service weapon on March 29 to arrest an individual who threatened the lives of other police officers using fragments of a glass bottle. Police had approached him for breaching the lockdown.

On May 5, in the city of Kenitra (48 kilometers from Rabat), a police chief inspector used his weapon to arrest six state of emergency violators who were carrying knives.

On May 12, in the southern city of Ouarzazate, a police inspector fired a warning shot to arrest a stowaway transporter who tried to escape and had inflicted material losses on three police vehicles.

The man was transporting four individuals for a sum of MAD 600 ($60) each in a flagrant violation of the state of emergency, which is intended to safeguard citizens’ safety by tackling the spread of COVID-19.

Another two cases of service weapon use took place separately on May 26,in the city of Meknes.

The first incident led to the arrest of a 17-year-old man who was under the influence of drugs, carrying a knife, and threatening random citizens in the street.

The second incident targeted a 30-year-old man for an alleged vehicle theft, his refusal to comply with orders of the police, as well as endangering the lives of security officers. According to DGSN, the man has a criminal history of robbery and violence.

No suspects were injured by service weapons during these proceedings.