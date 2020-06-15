The government spokesman acknowledged that the number of new cases is low compared to the mass screenings the country performs, estimated at 17,000 tests daily.

Rabat – Spokesperson of the Moroccan government Saaid Amzazi said officials intend to announce the resumption of some currently prohibited activities as soon as possible.

He said the decision is part of Morocco’s strategy to gradually ease national confinement measures, taking into account the epidemiological situation in each region.

The minister said the decision to lift or extend confinement measures remains linked to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Morocco and its impacts on each region.

Amzazi, who is also the minister of education, said all official decisions related to deconfinement will take into account Morocco’s epidemiological indicators, which “have known a positive trend to date.”

The minister said the indicators are based on new confirmed cases, stressing that the rate of new infections remains very low despite the increase in screening tests, currently estimated at more than 17,000 per day.

There are more than 800 active COVID-19 in Morocco.

The indicators will also take into account the reproduction rate of the virus, which “has reached a very reassuring level,” Amzazi said.

Amzazi warned that citizens should still be cautious due to the emergence of new virus hotspots among family members and in work environments, and emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures seriously.

The minister also recalled the differences between Zone 1 and Zone 2, announced during the state of emergency extension on June 9.

Zone 1 contains regions where the situation is “completely under control.” The zone includes seven regions and 59 prefectures and provinces, representing 80% of Moroccan regions and provinces, 95% of Morocco’s territory, and 61% of the country’s population.

Zone 2, where the situation is partially under control, includes five regions and 16 provinces and prefectures but hosts approximately 87% of the country’s COVID-19 cases.

Citizens in Zone 1 can now leave their homes without special authorization, while those in Zone 2 must continue to self-isolate.

Amzazi also recalled Morocco’s decision to resume industrial and commercial activities after nearly two months of suspension to revive the national economy.

Public transport means are also operating at 50% capacity to ensure safety of citizens. Most businesses are now allowed to resume operations as long as they respect safety regulations, but businesses based on social gatherings such as cinemas and cultural centers remain closed.