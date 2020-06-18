Morocco's Total COVID-19 Cases Hit 9,000

The number of recoveries is expected to hit 8,000 before the 6 p.m. update.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 9,042 as of 10 a.m. on June 18.

The country’s count of active cases now stands at over 790.

The ministry detected most of the new cases in the Rabat Sale Kenitra region (19), followed by Casablanca-Settat (11). Meanwhile, the ministry identified seven more cases in the Marrakech-Safi region, five in the Tangier Tetouan al Hoceima region, and one in each of the following regions: Laayoune Sakia El Hamra, Guelmim Oued Noun, and the Oriental.

The ministry also announced six new recoveries. Morocco’s total recovery count has now reached 7,999.

The health ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll stands at 212, while the fatality rate remains 2.4%.

The Casablanca-Settat region has registered the most COVID-19 cases (32,70 %), followed by the Marrakech-Safi region with 18.33 %.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has recorded 15.30 % of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (11.76 %), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (10.13 %), and Draa-Tafilalet (6.48 %).

The Oriental region has 2.21 %, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.43 %), Souss-Massa (1.00 %), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54 %), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06 %), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.08 %).

Approximately 471,306 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19.

Morocco extended the state of emergency on June 9. The state of emergency will continue until July 10.

The country has eased the lockdown in several regions, dividing Moroccan regions and provinces into two zones depending on their epidemiological situation.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani explained that the country will ease lockdown on more provinces as and when the case count slows.

He said the second phase of the lockdown exit strategy will include the relaunch of more economic and social activities. The country is also preparing to launch local tourism.