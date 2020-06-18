In the past 24 hours, only three Moroccan regions did not record new COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 9,074 as of 6 p.m. on June 18.

The ministry also announced 48 new recoveries from COVID-19. Morocco’s total recovery count has now reached 8,041, marking an 88.6% national recovery rate.

COVID-19 did not cause any new deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll continues to stand at 213, while the fatality rate decreased to 2.3%.

The new figures increased Morocco’s active case count to 820.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region recorded the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours, with 28 infections, including 12 in Tetouan, four in the Fahs-Anjra province, and two in Tangier.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded 19 new cases. All of the new infections are in Kenitra. Meanwhile, Casablanca-Settat confirmed 18 new cases and Marrakech-Safi seven.

The regions of Fez-Meknes, the Oriental, Beni Mellal-Khenifra, Guelmim-Oued Noun, and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra have recorded one new COVID-19 case each.

The three remaining regions—Souss-Massa, Draa-Tafilalet, and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab—did not record any COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

The majority of the cases detected in the past 24 hours (88%) tested positive for the coronavirus while under daily monitoring.

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan health authorities have monitored 52,413 people who made contact with COVID-19 patients, including 4,156 who remain under monitoring.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest COVID-19 case count in Morocco, with 32.7% of the country’s total cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (18.33%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (15.3%), Fez-Meknes (11.76%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (10.13%), and Draa-Tafilalet (6.48%).

The Oriental region (2.21%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.43%), Souss-Massa (1%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.08%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%) are the least infected regions in Morocco.

Between 6 p.m. on June 17 and 6 p.m. on June 18, Moroccan laboratories conducted 16,711 tests for COVID-19, including 16,634 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories have performed 488,447 COVID-19 tests, including 479,373 that yielded negative results.

Morocco is currently in the first phase of easing its nationwide lockdown. The strategy divides Moroccan regions and provinces into two zones, depending on their epidemiological situation. Citizens in the first zone can now leave their homes without special authorization, while those in the second zone must continue to self-isolate.