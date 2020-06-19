Morocco Reports 206 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Recoveries

Today marks one of the highest numbers of positive diagnoses.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 206 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 9,280 as of 10 a.m. on June 19.

The ministry detected most of the new cases in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region (164), followed by Tangier Tetouan al Hoceima region (22), Marrakech-Safi (15), Casablanca-Settat (4), and one case in Fez-Meknes.

The ministry also announced 40 new recoveries. Morocco’s total recovery count has now reached 8,081.

The health ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll stands at 213, while the fatality rate remains 2.4%.

The Casablanca-Settat region has registered the most COVID-19 cases (31.98%), followed by the Marrakech-Safi region with 18.02%.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has recorded 15.39% of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (11.48%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (11.64%), and Draa-Tafilalet (6.31%).

The Oriental region has 2.16% of Morocco’s coronavirus patients, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.40%), Souss-Massa (0.97%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.53%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.05%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.08%).

The number of active cases stands at 986.

Approximately 488,795 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in Morocco.