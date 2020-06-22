Morocco Records 195 New Cases, 82 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The city of Kenitra still records the highest number of COVID-19 cases despite the discovery of a viral hotspot in a strawberry farm in the province of Lalla Mimouna.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 195 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 10,172.

The ministry did not confirm any additional deaths in the last 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 214. The mortality rate dropped slightly to 2.1%.

Morocco also recorded 82 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 8,366. The recovery rate declined slightly to reach 82.2%.

Health authorities identified 102 cases in the city of Kenitra, 27 in Tetouan, 10 in Tangier, nine in Ouezzane, five in Fahs Anjra, and one case in M’diq.

A further 12 cases were registered in Fez, two cases in Sidi Slimane, four in El Fakih Ben Saleh, and one in Laayoune.

The hardest-hit Casablanca-Settat region only recorded one new case in the last 24 hours while the ochre city of Marrakech recorded 15 cases. The province of Safi confirmed six new cases.

The Ministry of Health reported that there are approximately 1,592 active cases in the country, adding that it has conducted 18,309 tests in the last 24 hours.

Morocco’s total COVID-19 screenings reached 556,695 tests since the beginning of the outbreak on March 2.