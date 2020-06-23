Germany Welcomes Morocco’s Pan-African Commitment

In addition to African officials and diplomats, Morocco also received positive feedback from several of its international partners, including the US.

Rabat – Germany commended Morocco’s approach and commitment towards Africa, welcoming King Mohammed VI’s initiative to provide medical aid to 15 African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Moroccan state media Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) quoted a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry who said “the new coronavirus has shown us that we cannot face such global crises without being united.”

The spokesperson said the spread of COVID-19 will continue and the virus will have serious consequences that will impact the continent and the world for a “long time.”

His country welcomes any commitment to cooperation among African countries in the fight against COVID-19.

“This [cooperation] gives a strong boost to multilateralism.”

The remarks from Germany echoed those of several world diplomats and leaders, including US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer, and Guinean President Alpha Conde.

Recently commenting about the aid, Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmoud Ali Youssouf warmly thanked King Mohammed VI for the medical assistance.

“On behalf of the government of Djibouti, I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to his majesty King Mohammed VI and to the brotherly Moroccan people for this donation of medical supplies and equipment intended for the people of Djibouti,” Youssouf said.

The medical supplies deliveries come at “very high” royal instructions from the Moroccan monarch, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The aid includes eight million masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 medical gowns, and 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel.

The list of the 16 African states benefiting from Morocco’s medical aid includes Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad, Mauritan