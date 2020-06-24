African Union Official Lauds Morocco’s Pan-African COVID-19 Solidarity

Rabat – Morocco’s King Mohammed VI’s COVID-19 response has garnered considerable praise and attention since the start of the global pandemic. According to Victor Harison, Commissioner for Economic Affairs at the African Union (AU), Morocco’s work to curb the spread of the virus is “an example of solidarity that must be developed everywhere in Africa.”

Harison expressed his sincere thanks to King Mohammed VI and the country for “this noble initiative consisting of donations of medical products and materials made in Morocco and by Moroccans,” as quoted by Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Morocco implemented its solidarity action plan on April 13, aimed at establishing an operational framework to support African countries throughout various phases of the pandemic. The country delivered medical aid, including nearly eight million masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hair nets, 60,000 medical gowns, 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, 75,000 boxes of chloroquine, and 15,000 boxes of azithromycin to several African countries.

Despite COVID-19’s impact on Morocco, the commissioner said that the country “wanted to bring this touch of solidarity with its African brothers.”

Throughout the pandemic, African leaders have repeatedly deemed this time an opportunity to leverage Africa’s human capital and reposition the continent’s standing on the global stage. Harrison stressed the need for Africa to seize the opportunity to build on its resources and leadership in the framework of the emerging new world order.

The African Union is not the first to recognize Morocco for its positive approach and proactive measures taken to battle COVID-19. Along with various European leaders, the World Bank identified Morocco for its effective response to the pandemic. The UN organization noted Morocco’s low fatality rates and commitment to public health.