Morocco Receives Gratitude Messages for African Solidarity Initiative

Rabat – Members of the African Diplomatic Community accredited to the African Union (AU) have shared messages of gratitude for the initiative of King Mohammed VI to send medical supplies to 15 African countries and support them in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several ambassadors of African countries to the AU thanked Morocco and its King for the solidarity gesture, reported Morocco’s Permanent Ambassador to the AU Mohammed Arrouchi.

The testimony of African diplomats with regard to the royal initiative illustrates the interest that King Mohammed VI gives to African citizens and to active solidarity with African countries, the Moroccan diplomat said.

Morocco’s active solidarity comes to concretize the royal vision of joint African action that places the vital interests of Africans at the center of its agenda, he added.

Arrouchi, quoted by Morocco’s news agency, cited the reactions of several African diplomats to Morocco’s initiative.

“Our thanks to His Majesty the King for this precious assistance in the difficult context that our countries are going through,” wrote Lazare Makayat Safouesse, Congo’s ambassador to the AU.

“It is a gesture to be greeted, with all thanks to His Majesty the King and the Moroccan people,” Fadlassid Ali Naffa, the Chadian ambassador to the AU, commented.

“King Mohammed VI has just demonstrated concrete acts and not words, active solidarity,” wrote Sebade Toga, Togo’s ambassador to the AU, expressing his thanks to the King “for this priceless gesture towards the brothers and sisters of Africa.”

Arrouchi also reported the South African Ambassador to the AU, Ndumiso Ndima Ntshinga, congratulated Morocco for the act of solidarity.

Meanwhile, Eswatini’s Ambassador to the AU, Mthunzi Dlamini, qualified Morocco’s gesture as “wonderful support” for African states.

Abdou Abarry, Niger’s ambassador to the AU, was quoted as writing, “Thank you so much again to the Kingdom for this gesture.”

The heads of Burundi and Burkina Faso’s diplomatic missions at the AU have also thanked Morocco for the initiative, Arrouchi said.

King Mohammed VI gave the instructions to send medical supplies to 15 African states on Sunday, June 14. The initiative aimed to support African countries in their efforts against COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Royal Cabinet, the aid consisted of nearly eight million masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 gowns, and 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel. The shipments also included 75,000 boxes of chloroquine and 15,000 boxes of azithromycin.

The aid benefited Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad, and Zambia.

The initiative was part of Morocco’s strategy for sharing experiences and good practices between African states.

On April 13, King Mohammed VI called on African countries to develop a pragmatic and action-oriented approach and establish an operational framework to collaborate in the management of the COVID-19 crisis.