Rabat – Moroccan Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi chaired a progress update meeting on Monday regarding cooperative efforts between the ministry and Huawei Technologies to enhance the quality of Morocco’s ICT education.

Amzazi held the meeting with the General Director of Huawei, Zhao Guohui, on June 22 in Rabat.

The meeting reviewed the 14 ICT Academies that Huawei had established in Moroccan universities, training over 700 students. According to Huawei, the ICT Academy program encourages Moroccan students to become Huawei certified for global industry chains.

After the special circumstances induced by the COVID-19 pandemic led the Ministry of Education to suspend in-class lessons in all Moroccan schools and replace lessons with remote study, the Huawei ICT Academy in Morocco also adopted the policy and launched a campaign called “Go Digital” for students.

As of the June 24 meeting, 1,300 Moroccan students have participated in Huawei’s challenges, events, and roadshows, including 100 who have been certified, revealed Huawei in a press release.

Huawei has also reinforced its program of training for ICT Academy teachers, noting that 81 trainings are set to be organized between April and November 2020.

In addition to education, Huawei has also contributed to the nationwide fight against COVID-19 in Morocco. The company donated 172,000 medical masks along with an integrated system of equipment and programs for the organization of remote meetings in three administrative sites.

Huawei’s initiatives and investments in Morocco reflect ambitious upcoming projects that the company had previously revealed, such as its intention to make Morocco the first country in Africa to have the 5G network.

The Moroccan Minister of Industry, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, has expressed the ministry’s ambition in attracting such investments. “We want more investment in this field [telecommunication], we would like to have 5G internet and more,” said the minister on June 9 during before the House of Representatives.