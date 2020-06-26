AU Commissioner African Solidarity is Not New for King Mohammed VI

The AU official made the statements in response to the Moroccan royal initiative to donate medical aid to fellow African countries.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has always shown a solidarity spirit in support of African countries, the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Amani Abou-Zeid said.

“Solidarity with Africa is not at all new for the Kingdom of Morocco and for King Mohammed VI who always continues to support African countries in all forums, but also through projects and other forms of support,” Abou-Zeid told Moroccan press agency MAP.

The AU commissioner expressed her gratitude to King Mohammed VI for the medical aid he sent to several AU member states to support them in their fight against COVID-19, hailing the initiative as an example of African-African solidarity.

“Once again, Morocco sets an example of African-African solidarity, which is ultimately the main mission of the AU: African integration and solidarity between countries of the continent,” Abou-Zeid said.

The commissioner also commended the efforts of Morocco’s national air carrier Royal Air Maroc for transporting medical aid to countries across Africa.

“As commissioner of air transport in Africa, I also salute Royal Air Maroc for this highly appreciated gesture because I know very well the difficult situation for all our airlines in Africa and around the world,” Abou-Zeid commented.

The AU official then expressed her confidence in the capacity of Africa to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and to guarantee a better future for its citizens.

Abou-Zeid made the statements following the Moroccan royal initiative to send medical aid to more than 15 fellow African states, as well as the AU headquarters in Ethiopia.

King Mohammed VI gave the instructions to send the medical supplies on June 14. The donation consisted of nearly eight million face masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 gowns, 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, 75,000 boxes of chloroquine, and 15,000 of azithromycin.

All of the donated medical equipment and consumables were made in Morocco and approved by the World Health Organization.